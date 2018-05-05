MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and another person was hurt when authorities say a small plane crashed near an airport in upstate New York Saturday morning.

State Police say two people were aboard the aircraft when it crashed near Randall Airport in Middletown.

One of the occupants was killed, according to police. The other was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the plane was taking off or attempting to land at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.