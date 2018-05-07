NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Stars are gearing up for fashion’s biggest night out at the annual Met Gala.

The entrance to the Metropolitan Museum of Art will once again be transformed into a runway. The theme for this year’s event is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination.”

One young fashion designer is hoping to make her mark. Nineteen-year-old Katya Ekimian, a sophomore at Parsons majoring in fashion design, is dressing Sandra Jarva Weiss, the wife of Met President Daniel Weiss.

“This is the most important thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “I put so much work into this and I’m so excited to see her in it.”

Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Rihanna are co-hosting the event with Vogue Editor Anna Wintour.

The event raises millions for the Met’s Costume Institute.