WASHINGTON, DC (CBSNewYork) — First lady Melania Trump announced her “Be Best” initiative on Monday during a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House, putting her focus on the overall health and empowerment of children.

Trump’s platform includes three pillars to “Be Best” physically and emotionally: well-being, social media use and addressing opioid abuse.

“Together, I believe we should strive to provide kids with the tools they need to cultivate their social and emotional health,” she said.

“With those values as a solid foundation, our kids will be better equipped to deal with many of the egos in our world today.”

Melania Trump referenced letters from children who said they had been bullied or attacked on social media.

“I’m here with one goal, helping children and our next generation,” she said. “And I believe that if we all come together, we can start to effect positive change for our children.”

During the 2016 campaign and over the course of her husband’s presidency, she’s already championed combatting cyber bullying as one of her first platforms as first lady, reports CBS News.

She’s also brought focus to the deadly impacts of opioid addiction on young children and infants, and in a speech before the United Nations last year, she called on world leaders to “step up” to improve the lives of children.