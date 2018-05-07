NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Traffic jams along the Hudson River Greenway are causing close calls between cyclists and pedestrians.

Both have been forced to share a narrow path during a city construction project on the Upper West Side.

Lisa Gumora told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis every day she takes advantage of living in the area with a stroll along the river.

“It used to be really nice,” she said.

Until her calm walk by the water turned into a nightmare.

“I was almost knocked over two weeks ago, and there was no apology or anything,” she said.

Chopper 2 captured some close calls on the path between 59th and 70th Streets. Biker Richard Goldberg said he doesn’t fault the fearful walkers, admitting not everyone takes it slow.

“They feel entitled to go fast, even though this isn’t the place to do so,” he said.

“I know Sinai West has seen a few patients up there. For instance, a lot of bikers hitting people or bikers falling trying to avoid people,” Upper West Side resident Iam McGillivray said.

McGillivray and his dog, Sadie, didn’t always have to watch out for riders. The Department of Parks and Recreation just started having both groups share the designated walking path when it closed the Hudson River Greenway bike lanes in November, as part of a park construction project.

“I’m upset when I see people speed by pedestrians, because it gives us bikers a bad name,” Upper West Side resident Ina Greenfield said.

There are signs asking walkers to share the path and bikers to take it slow, but some feel the message still isn’t getting across.

“It would be nice if there were police along here on bikes,” said Greenfield.

CBS2 reached out to the parks department several times. It declined on an-camera interview but said paving was delayed due to winter weather, but enforcement patrol is in the area during high-traffic times. DeAngelis, however, did not see any patrol nearby.

“I think that they need to be separated. Walkers need to walk and bikers need to have their own path,” said Gumora.

The city said the bike lanes will reopen by the end of the month. Hopefully, no one gets hurt before then.