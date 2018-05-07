CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect after they say a woman fights off an attempted assault in Upper Manhattan.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of Broadway and West 215th Street. Surveillance video shows a man getting into an elevator at the Inwood 207th Street station and taking off his shirt.

Investigators say the video shows the man moments before he started stalking a 34-year-old woman, who was walking home from the train station.

Police said the man approached her from behind and reached his hand under her skirt. He then put his hand over her mouth, but she screamed and was able to free herself from him, police said.

She then ran towards her building, but the man followed her and she screamed and fought him off again, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The woman ran into her building and the door locked behind her. The suspect fled the scene.

Police do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. They describe the suspect as a black man, 6′ tall, 150 pounds and partially bald. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

