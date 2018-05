NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Riders are facing some major subway disruptions Monday morning because of a train with mechanical problems at Lexington Avenue-59th Street.

The stalled train has since been moved, but the MTA says riders should still expect delays on the N, Q, R and W lines.

For service between Manhattan and Queens, riders can take the E, F, M, or 7 trains.

