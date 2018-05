NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of New York City’s historic churches is now partially closed for renovations.

Trinity Church in Lower Manhattan is getting a $98 million makeover. Officials plan to add 140 seats, restore part of the interior and make the space wheelchair accessible.

The main part of the church will be closed for two years during the process, but the graveyard will stay open.

Mass and other services will be held up the street at St. Paul’s Chapel.