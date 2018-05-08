NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A person of interest is in custody after police say a Brooklyn man was murdered during an apparent home invasion.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home on Stratford Road in Ditmas Park.

When officers arrived, police said they found 66-year-old Jeremy Safran in the basement of the home unresponsive with trauma to his head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said during their search of the basement, they also found a 28-year-old man covered in blood in a closet, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. He was taken into custody and police said charges are pending.

Sources tell CBS2 the perpetrator snuck into the home through a back window in the basement and said Safran had gone downstairs to work out. Investigators also recovered a bloody hammer on the scene, Duddridge reported.

Safran was a professor of psychology at The New School. Neighbors are devastated.

“Very quiet person, as long as we’ve been living here 24 years or so. My daughter used to babysit for his daughters,” said resident Reginald Daniels.

“He’s a great guy as far as I know,” another neighbor said. “It’s a tightknit community here, a lot of our kids grew up together. It’s just needless — pointless, stupid. It’s just a pointless waste of a life”

Police don’t believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.