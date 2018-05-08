CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Developing: NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Stepping Down Amid Abuse Allegations
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Ditmas Park, Local TV, Natalie Duddridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A person of interest is in custody after police say a Brooklyn man was murdered during an apparent home invasion.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home on Stratford Road in Ditmas Park.

When officers arrived, police said they found 66-year-old Jeremy Safran in the basement of the home unresponsive with trauma to his head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said during their search of the basement, they also found a 28-year-old man covered in blood in a closet, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. He was taken into custody and police said charges are pending.

Sources tell CBS2 the perpetrator snuck into the home through a back window in the basement and said Safran had gone downstairs to work out. Investigators also recovered a bloody hammer on the scene, Duddridge reported.

Safran was a professor of psychology at The New School. Neighbors are devastated.

“Very quiet person, as long as we’ve been living here 24 years or so. My daughter used to babysit for his daughters,” said resident Reginald Daniels.

“He’s a great guy as far as I know,” another neighbor said. “It’s a tightknit community here, a lot of our kids grew up together. It’s just needless — pointless, stupid. It’s just a pointless waste of a life”

Police don’t believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch