CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, Town of Islip

BAYPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two teenagers on Long Island were being hailed as heroes after saving a neighboring family from a fire.

Susan Stenzinger says there aren’t enough hugs she could give and not enough ways she could express her gratitude for her neighbors Robby and Billy Zoller, ages 16 and 17.

“They made a difference, the difference was me and my children,” Stenzinger told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. “The next morning I realized it would be a whole different day because, you know, it was my entire family, everything I love.”

She says the brothers from Bayport are her heroes.

Robby woke up after 1 a.m. Friday and saw a fire on Stenzinger’s back deck from his bedroom window. He didn’t waste a second.

“I just saw this section, flames as tall as the house,” he said. “Once I realized how big the flames were that’s when I realized it wasn’t a bonfire.”

Billy says he was out cold when his brother woke him up.

“In bed, completely out cold and he turned the lights on, shook me, and said ‘I think Suzie’s house is on fire’,” he said. “The first think I said was ‘we have to get over there’.”

They ran over to the home and started banging on the door, but Stenzinger, her boyfriend, and two kids were sleeping.

“They were like ‘it’s Robby and Billy, there’s a fire get out of the house’, and that’s when it became real,” Stenzinger said.

The fire was just minutes away from entering the home and Susan says the scary part is her son’s room was so close to where it happened.

“I mean they say they’re not heroes, how do they say they’re not heroes? It was two more minutes and this could have been a different story,” she said.

Stenzinger believes the fire originated from the barbecue, which they were using the night before. The Bayport Fire Department ultimately kept the flames from getting inside the home.

“The bottom line is that Robby waking up at two in the morning changed my life forever, changed my kids’ life forever,” Stenzinger said. “I know you do news on all the tragedies, this didn’t end that way.”

The teens say the fire department are the real heroes, and the two of them were just being good neighbors. Heroic or not, the Town of Islip is planning to recognize them for their deeds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch