NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees and Red Sox rivalry is set to be renewed in the Bronx Tuesday night and considering the history between the two clubs, we’re no doubt in store for a spirited series.

The weather has heated up since the teams last met, and both clubs come into the series winning on a sizzling pace. Boston jumped out to a 17-2 start to the season, while the Yankees have won 15 of their last 16 games.

It has Yankees fans everywhere pounding their chest, especially considering how intense things got the last time the bitter rivals played.

“Can’t compare with any other rivalry from 1903,” San Diego resident Rudy Atilano.

They’ve always been bitter rivals, from on the field antics to the free agent chase to a fan base that’s already riled up.

“Getting more intense now that it’s getting good and getting younger,” Texas resident Kenny Dunn said. “It’s definitely going up.”

Just a few years ago they were one of the oldest teams in the league, now the Yankees are the fourth youngest. That youth has helped lead them to more comeback wins than anyone in baseball.

“I hope it’s loud and fun and wouldn’t be sad if there was a fight,” fan Meagan Peavy said.

Major League Baseball also announced Tuesday that the rivals will play a two-game series in London next year.

It’ll be the first time a Major League game will be played in Europe. Next year they’ll be vying for international superiority, but for now the focus is on capturing first place in the American League East.