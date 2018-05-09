ROSELLE PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Dramatic videos show officers in New Jersey pulling a man from a burning car with just seconds to spare.

Roselle Park Police got a call at 7:41 a.m. Saturday about a parked car on West Lincoln Avenue making a strange noise and smoke coming from the engine.

Police say a 42-year-old man was asleep in the car with his foot on the gas pedal, which caused the engine to overheat.

“I would like to commend and thank the alert citizen for first reporting the incident before the fire actually began,” Roselle Park police Chief Paul Morrison. “This is a great example of ‘If you see something, say something.'”

The driver didn’t suffer serious injuries but was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.