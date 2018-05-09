NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Mother’s Day rapidly approaching, CBS2’s Elise Finch asked moms of all ages in the city and the suburbs what they want on Sunday.

Flowers and cards typically top the list, but is that really what she wants, or just what you want to get for her?

“Manicure-pedicure,” one woman said.

“A nice massage,” said another.

“From my son, I’d like a phone call,” a woman said.

“I would just really like something that shows that some time was spent, even if it was something homemade,” said another.

“Appreciate anything they give me,” another added.

Some mothers want gifts that money just can’t buy.

“Just to spend quality time that’s really what it’s all about,” one woman said.

“That my kids be healthy and I’m healthy, as well,” said another.

“My son is back from Iraq and we’re all going to have a lovely Mother’s Day brunch,” another said.

“I would like to go to the bookstore with my family, I would like to pick out a book, and I would like to sit for half an hour in the sun and read it,” added another.

As for their dream Mother’s Day gifts, Finch got some different answers.

“Finish my degree,” one woman said.

“Probably a trip all of us together. That would be the ultimate,” said another.

“A beach vacation,” a woman said.

“Dominican Republic, go to the beach there,” said another. “Have a cocktail.”

“Maybe Greece, because that’s where I’m from,” another added.

“A holiday to the Maldives,”one woman said. “It would be quite nice to go on our own. Does that make me a terrible mother? On Mother’s Day I’d like to be without my children.”

If you can’t make it happen this year, it’s not too soon to start planning for saving for next year to give mom the family gathering, spa day or exotic vacation of her dreams.

