NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new type of body scanning unit will be in place at the World Trade Center PATH station on Thursday and Friday, the first public test of a system promising faster screening times to catch explosives, firearms and more.

Port Authority officials are testing the Evolv Edge unit designed to detect firearms and explosives and weapons in record speed. The scanner will be in place each day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Travelers will have the choice to go through the scanner, which officials say can handle up to 600 people per hour.

“The idea behind this pilot program is to evaluate another resource available to us in the effort to ensure the continuing protection and security of the traveling public,” said Port Authority Chief Security Officer John Bilich.