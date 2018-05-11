NEW YORK (AP) — Khris Davis, Matt Chapman, Jed Lowrie and Matt Joyce all homered and the Oakland Athletics beat the Yankees 10-5 Friday night, leaving New York with back to back losses for the first time in more than a month.

The A’s had lost three in a row before roughing Sonny Gray, their former ace. Oakland has won five straight overall against the Yankees.

Marcus Semien drove in four runs for the A’s, three on a double in the ninth inning.

Davis led off the second inning with his 10th home run, driving a fastball into the right-field bleachers. After Matt Olson singled, Chapman hit an 0-2 pitch 429 feet into the loading dock in center for a 3-0 lead.

Gray (2-3) was acquired from Oakland just before last year’s trade deadline for outfielder Dustin Fowler and two minor leaguers. Drafted 18th overall in 2011, Gray was 44-36 with a 3.42 ERA over parts of five seasons with the A’s.

Making his first start in the majors, Fowler lined a single to right in his second at-bat, notching his first big league hit against the player he was traded for. Once a rising star in the Yankees’ system, Fowler suffered a major knee injury while trying to make a catch last June in his debut and was dealt to Oakland a month later.

Gray allowed five runs on nine hits over five innings, walking three.

Aaron Judge hit his 10th homer and rookie Gleyber Torres hit his third for the Yankees.

Recalled from the minors to make the start, Kendall Graveman (1-5) worked quickly and efficiently— needing just 43 pitches to get through the first four innings.

The Athletics’ opening day starter, Graveman was optioned to Triple-A after going 0-5 with an 8.89 ERA. He allowed four runs, only one of them earned, on three hits and two walks over six innings, striking out four.

Blake Treinen got four outs for his sixth save in eight chances.

Lowrie lined a solo shot just inside the right-field foul pole in the sixth off reliever David Hale. Joyce connected against Hale in the eighth.

The Yankees had won eight in a row before losing to Boston on Thursday night. The loss to the A’s gave New York its two-game skid since April 10.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Trevor Cahill (right elbow impingement) felt good after throwing on Friday, per manager Bob Melvin. Cahill is scheduled to throw another bullpen session soon and could return on Wednesday when eligible. … OF Stephen Piscotty was placed on the bereavement list. His mother, Gretchen, died Sunday from Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Yankees: RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder tendinitis) may rejoin the club towards the back end of their upcoming road trip. … 1B Greg Bird (right ankle surgery) and OF Billy McKinney (sprained left shoulder) will play a couple more days with High-A Tampa and will likely continue their rehab assignments with Double-A Trenton. Bird played seven innings at first base Friday, going 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks. … 3B Brandon Drury (severe migraines) continues to receive treatment while playing for Trenton and is feeling a lot better, according to manager Aaron Boone. The team has not decided when Drury will return.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Andrew Triggs (3-1, 4.41 ERA) takes the hill Saturday afternoon. He held Baltimore to one run over seven innings his last time out, tying a career high with nine strikeouts.

Yankees: RHP Domingo German (0-1, 2.66 ERA) will make his second major league start after blanking Cleveland for six effective frames in a no-decision.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)