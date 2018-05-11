By Carly Petrone

The best part about spring is all of the food festivals happening around NYC. Here are five of our favorites.

Taco Takeover



Brooklyn Expo Center

72 Noble St.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

www.thetacotakeover.com

Taco Takeover is back and bigger than ever. The folks over at Cannonball Productions are heading to the Brooklyn Expo Center this year to bring margaritas, Palomas, and tequila cocktails to the masses. And of course, it wouldn’t be a taco takeover without delicious tacos. Nibble on bites from Dos Caminos, Empanada Papa, Queens Bully, Zen Taco, and more. There will also be sweet treats from Eddie’s Churros and Bona Bona Ice Cream so make sure to come hungry. Don’t miss this fun fiesta on May 12 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Please select between a morning, afternoon, or evening admission ticket. See website for ticket prices and more details.

POPSUGAR Play/Ground

Pier 94

New York, NY

www.popsugarplayground.com

Okay, this one isn’t entirely about food but it’s too cool not to mention. POPSUGAR is hosting its first-ever POPSUGAR Play/Ground on June 9 and 10 with special guest Mindy Kaling as one of their Creative Advisors. Pier 94 will be transformed into a mecca for dreamers and doers, with wellness and fitness workshops, shopping bazaars, Instagram-worthy art installations, food stalls, and much more. There will also be other celebrities, influencers, and motivational panelists as well as live musical performances to keep you entertained. General admission tickets are $70/day and $195 for the full weekend. Snag a VIP ticket for $399 and enjoy one-hour early access, swag bags, a dedicated lounge and viewing areas, meet and greets, and more. Learn all about it here.

Big Apple Barbecue

Madison Square Park

New York, NY

212-661-6640

www.bigapplebbq.org

The 16th Annual Big Apple Barbecue is back on June 9 and 10 with 16 pitmaster teams from across the country taking over NYC. Diners can nosh on goodies from The Salt Lick (Texas), Rodney Scott’s BBQ (Charleston), Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Que (Alabama), and Martin’s Bar-B-Cue (Nashville) as well as from star butchers Jocelyn Guest and Erica Nakamura. Sip on beer and wine and don’t forget to pile up the sweets and sides, too. The best part? Tickets are not required for admission but signature barbecue plates will cost $12. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Madison Square Park Conservancy. FastPass tickets ($125), which guarantees exclusive access for two to the express lanes and a value of $100 towards food, beverages, and merch are now on sale. Event goes from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

First Annual Black Truffle Festival

www.urbani.com

www.granapadano.it/en-us/default.aspx.

If you like truffles than you’ll definitely want to keep your calendars open in June. Gran Padano PDO and Urbani Truffles are teaming up from June 14 through 25 for the First Annual Black Truffle Festival. Guests can make reservations at various Italian restaurants across the city to taste traditional dishes alongside new and inventive ones. Prominent chefs and restaurateurs from all over the country will be creating decadent menus, highlighting the pairing of these luxurious black truffles with Grana Padano PDO cheese. Make sure to check Fine Cooking’s website (official presenter) in the coming weeks to find out the full list of participating restaurants.

