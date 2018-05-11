NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people have been hurt in a three-alarm house fire in Elmhurst, Queens.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. on Case Street. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the building.

The FDNY says at least seven firefighters suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries. Two civilians were also hurt, including one critically.

.@FDNY Three Alarm Fire: Case St and Elmhurst Ave, QN. Expect smoke and traffic delays in the area. People nearby should avoid smoke and close windows. Multilingual/ASL link: https://t.co/PosXqPHajp. #fire — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 11, 2018

Officials are warning area residents to expect smoke and traffic delays and are urging people to avoid smoke by closing their windows.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.