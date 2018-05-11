TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Health officials in New Jersey are warning residents that two people with measles may have exposed others in the state, including possibly at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this month.

On April 30, officials said someone with measles briefly stopped in New Jersey while on a tour bus traveling from Niagara Falls in New York to Washington D.C.

In an unrelated incident, a Bergen County resident developed measles after coming into contact with an international traveler who was sick with measles, officials said.

Health officials say anyone who visited the below locations may have been exposed to measles:

Towne Centre at Englewood apartments at 20 W Palisade Avenue in Englewood any time from April 24 to May 2.

Renaissance Office Center at 15 Engle Street in Englewood between 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. on April 30.

Newark Airport, Terminal C between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on May 2.

Columbia Travel Center on I-80 at Rt. 94, 2 Simpson Road in Columbia between 9:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on April 30.

The health department says anyone who visited the above locations during those time should contact their health care provider.

If you were exposed, the health department says you are at risk if you haven’t been vaccinated or have not had the measles.

People who were exposed could develop symptoms as late as May 23. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Measles can also cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and in pregnant women, can cause miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby.

The disease is spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes or if someone comes in contact with the mucus or saliva from an infected person.

“Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan said in a statement. “Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons.”

For more information, click here.