NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Meet the latest social media influencers sporting furry faces, big followings and serious representation.

First there’s Tuna Melts My Heart with 1.9 million followers, then Real Diddy Kong with 1 million followers and Oskar the Blind Cat with 449,000 followers.

They differ dramatically in appearances and personality, but all share one thing in common: An agent, as in these precious pets have representation.

That’s where Loni Edwards comes in, founder of The Dog Agency.

“This is the best job ever,” Edwards told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

“We have dogs, we have cats, we have pigs,” she said. “We have clients with 50,000 followers, with millions of followers.”

Edwards started representing pets two and half years ago after an “ah-ha” experience. While running another company, her dog Chloe came into her life and posts of the mini Frenchie became Insta-famous.

Edwards started mingling with other pet parents, and the idea struck.

“I realized there was this growing world of pet influencers and there was no central hub pulling everything together,” she said.

It just so happened Edwards is a lawyer with a Harvard degree, and when pet parents would come to her with questions, she offered a “paw-fect” consultion.

“I want to do this full time,” she realized. “There’s a need for it.”

The first ever talent agency focused on social media pet influencers was born.

“There were definitely benefits to getting an agent,” said Stephanie Zheng. “The biggest thing is the fact is they can read over the contract and negotiate on your behalf.”

Atticus the Hedgehog already posed for Stainmaster Carpet and Olympus Camera ads.

Diddy Kong & Yeti Kong just became monkeys on mission selling Two Hats beer.

Eward’s clientele continues to grow more diverse and bizarre. Her firm recently signed a possum, itsmesesame.

What are the possibilities for a possum?

“We’re figuring that out now,” said Edwards.

Edwards notes the dog agency’s top influencers can earn $10,000 to $15,000 per piece of sponsored content.