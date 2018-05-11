Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews have rescued two window washers who were stuck in scaffolding about 40 stories up on the side of a building in Tribeca.
It happened just after 8 a.m. Friday on Murray Street near West Street. At one point, the scaffolding appeared to be dangling but it has been up righted.
So far, there are no reports of any injuries.
Officials say drivers in the area should expect extensive traffic delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel and should consider alternate routes.