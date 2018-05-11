NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews have rescued two window washers who were stuck in scaffolding about 40 stories up on the side of a building in Tribeca.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Friday on Murray Street near West Street. At one point, the scaffolding appeared to be dangling but it has been up righted.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

#HappeningNow Great Job by #NYPD ESU & @FDNY with the rescue of 2 people from a malfunctioning scaffold. Working together they successfully removed 2 workers from a scaffold stuck on the 40th floor high above Murray Street in #Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/t1TtVgjiVm — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 11, 2018

Officials say drivers in the area should expect extensive traffic delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel and should consider alternate routes.