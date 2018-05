NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An American bishop who has been active on social issues like immigration and same-sex marriage will be a part of Britain’s royal wedding.

Rev. Michael Bruce Curry of Chicago has been chosen to give a sermon during the ceremony.

Curry is the first African-American to have served as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church.

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will marry next Saturday inside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.