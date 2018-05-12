NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A security guard and an alleged shoplifter were both arrested late Friday after an altercation near a Century 21 department store in Lower Manhattan.

Police say officers responded to reports of an assault at the chain’s location on Cortlandt Street just before 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they were told 19-year-old Victor Roberson placed two pairs of pricey Prada shoes valued at over $800 into his backpack without paying.

After exiting the store Roberson was confronted by a loss prevention employee, identified as 24-year-old Acosta Wilson.

The men engaged in a physical altercation in which witnesses told police Wilson used “excessive force” while trying to hold Roberson until officers arrived.

After Roberson complained of neck and back pain, First Precinct officers reviewed eyewitness video and took both men into custody.

Roberson is charged with petit larceny and possession of stolen goods, while Wilson is charged with assault.

According to the NYPD, Robertson had multiple previous arrests for petty larceny and grand larceny and an active warrant.

The incident remains under investigation.

Wilson received a desk appearance ticket.