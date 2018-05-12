NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was recovering Saturday after police say he was attacked aboard a subway in Queens.

It happened Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. aboard a 7 train, where investigators say a man approached the 29-year-old victim and punched him in the face without provocation.

Police say the suspect got off at the 46th Street station and ran off.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital where he was treated for a cut and swelling on his lip.

The alleged assailant is described as an approximately 6’1″ Hispanic man.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.