NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Saturday were desperately searching for a missing music teacher from Queens.

46-year-old Keith Johnson, of Kew Gardens, was last seen driving on the Throgs Neck Bridge last Saturday.

MISSING PERSON: Help us locate Keith Johnson of Kew Gardens. He was last seen on Saturday, May 5th, 2018. He’s 46 years old, 5’7, 170 lbs. Anyone with information please call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS

case# 2018-768 #Queens pic.twitter.com/4mlzY7VvSI — NYPD 102nd Precinct (@NYPD102Pct) May 11, 2018

Sources say he may have gone hiking and camping upstate, but some fear he may have gotten lost.

The school’s principal alerted police after Johnson didn’t show up to work for several days.

The missing teacher owns a gray 2006 Hyundai Elantra, with a New York license plate DSU6632.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.