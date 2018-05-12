NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted robbery caught on video inside a Bronx bodega.

It happened on April 30th inside a grocery store on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Manor.

A 43-year-old man told police the suspect tried grabbing his wallet from his hand while the victim was standing by the register.

The suspect ran off empty handed.

