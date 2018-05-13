PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York’s Jacob deGrom lasted just one inning in his return from the disabled list, and pinch-hitter Nick Williams had a go-ahead, three-run homer off Paul Seward in the sixth inning that carried the Philadelphia Phillies over the Mets 4-2 Sunday.

DeGrom needed 45 pitches to get through a scoreless and hitless first, which included 20 foul balls. New York said he was removed as a precaution because of the length of the inning and the 59-minute rain delay that preceded it.

After missing a start because of a hyperextended right elbow, DeGrom walked his first three batters. He struck out Rhys Hoskins, got Carlos Santana to ground back to the mound and fanned Maikel Franco to end a 10-pitch at-bat. That extended deGrom’s scoreless streak to 19 1/3 innings, the longest active streak in the majors.

The 45 pitches were deGrom’s most in a big league inning, topping his 37 at a rookie in the first inning at Atlanta on July 2, 2014.

The first inning lasted 39 minutes and produced no runs. Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (6-1) worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam.

Philadelphia trailed 1-0 when Williams batted for Nola and connected with two outs off Sewald (0-3), the second of four Mets relievers. Carlos Santana added an eighth-inning homer off Jeurys Famila as the Phillies won for the fifth time in six games.

Yoenis Cespedes’ sixth-inning homer was the only run off Nola, who allowed nine hits in six innings. Asdrubal Cabrera hit an RBI double in the seventh against Tommy Hunter.

Edubray Ramos worked around a walk in the ninth for his first big league save as the Phillies improved to 8-14 against the NL East. He replaced struggling closer Hector Neris, who blew a save Friday.

New York has lost 17 of 25 after an 11-1 start, dropping nine of its last 11.

Luis Guillorme pinch hit for deGrom in the second and singled in his first major league at-bat.

STREAKING

Odubel Herrera’s first-inning walk extended his on-base streak to 41 games. Herrera, who added a single, is tied for the Phillies’ fifth longest on-base streak with Pete Rose (1982) and Don Hurst (1929). Mike Schmidt holds the record (56 in 1981-82).

SYNDERGAARD WAITS

Mets manager Micket Callaway was unhappy with how late the Phillies informed them Saturday’s game would be delayed. It was eventually rained out, pushing back the start of New York ace Noah Syndergaard

“He was actually on the mound warming up before they told us,” Callaway said.

Asked whether home teams usually communicate anticipated delays earlier, Callaway smirked, paused and said: “Sometimes.”

Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin said he had also started warming up.

MOVE

New York optioned LHP Buddy Baumann to Triple-A Las Vegas to open a roster spot for deGrom.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (forearm) allowed one hit, no walks and struck out three in 2 1/3 innings Saturday for Class A Clearwater.

UP NEXT

Mets: Syndergaard (2-1, 3.09 ERA) will be working on eight days’ rest when he starts Tuesday night at home against Toronto and LHP Jaime Garcia (2-2, 5.40).

Phillies: Eflin (1-0) or RHP Nick Pivetta (2-2, 4.15) will start Tuesday night at Baltimore.

