NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt was on for two suspects Sunday after police say a 52-year-old man was stabbed to death inside his home overnight in the Bronx.

Officers were called to the apartments on Weeks Avenue near East 175th Street just after 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they found resident William Easter inside his apartment suffering from stab wounds to his neck and stomach.

Medics rushed Easter to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors who knew Easter tell CBS2 they can’t understand who would want to hurt him.

“He was a real nice guy,” one man said. “He was from the neighborhood, everybody knew him around here. Sorry to hear that, man. It’s a tough neighborhood, things happen sometimes when they’re not supposed to to the wrong people.”

Police were on the lookout for two male suspects, one of whom was wearing a ski mask and blue hoodie.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.