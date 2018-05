HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is facing charges after police say he threatened to bomb a courthouse.

25-year-old Christopher Camargo was arrested on Friday and charged with terrorist threats and false public alarm.

Police in Hackensack say Camargo called the department in February and made a bomb threat against the Bergen County Courthouse.

Investigators say Camargo tried using technology to hide his number, but they eventually tracked his call.