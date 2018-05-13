NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several residents were displaced on Mother’s Day afternoon after authorities say a retaining wall behind an apartment building in the Bronx collapsed.

NYPD, FDNY and Department of Buildings officials were called out to 3188 Bailey Ave. in the Kingsbridge section after the 60-foot by 30-foot wall behind the building became dislodged and collapsed into the rear of the five-story property.

The wall that collapsed was 30 ft. high and 60 ft. long. Fortunately, we were here in under 4 minutes along with our partners @nypdnews. – #FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Gala on scene of a retaining wall collapse in the #Bronx. Read more: https://t.co/FX8xDOxt8V — FDNY (@FDNY) May 13, 2018

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to displaced residents.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many inhabitants were forced out of their homes.

No injuries were reported as officials probed the cause of the collapse.