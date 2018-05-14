Filed Under:Forecast, Weather

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

This afternoon will start off with some clouds, but we’ll see an increase in sunshine. It will be a warmer day, too, with temps climbing into the low 70s.

We may see isolated showers or a rumble tonight, but for the most part, it looks okay. Temps won’t fall off quite as much as last night with only the low to mid 60s in reach.

Some morning showers and isolated storms will give way to sunshine and summer-like heat tomorrow. Then, into the afternoon, we’re anticipating a line of strong thunderstorms, which could deliver frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some hail. As for highs, they’ll top out in the 80s — and it will be sticky, too.

Unsettled weather will remain close enough on Wednesday to keep a chance of rain in the forecast. Either way, it looks like it will be a little cooler than the day before.

