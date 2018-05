NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An original Picasso painting has been pulled from an upcoming auction after it was accidentally damaged.

The painting, called “Le Marlin,” was being prepared for an auction at Christie’s this week when it was damaged on Friday.

The masterpiece, which belongs to former casino mogul Steve Wynn, was expected to fetch a whopping $70 million in Tuesday’s auction.

Outside conservators have already been consulted to restore the piece.