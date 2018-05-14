NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Name a person who hasn’t imagined finding a buried treasure.

Well, that childhood dream turned into reality for a Staten Island couple recently, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday.

But what they did after they got their hands on the treasure is the most surprising part of this story.

The Emanuels discovered a silver box in their own yard, but for years never paid it much mind. They simply thought the box at the base of some trees was nothing more than a cable box. However, when they went to replace the trees on the side of their home they learned a surprising truth.

The mysterious box was actually a safe.

The couple cracked it open and found thousands of dollars and valuables.

It turns out, the safe was stolen from their neighbors back in 2011. The Emanuels decided to return it to what ended up being a very happy couple.

And now a ceramic elephant sits where the safe once stood. The Emanuels hope it serves as a reminder of their incredible discovery.

CBS2’s DeAngelis will have more on this story during the CBS2 News at 5 p.m.