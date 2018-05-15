NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 87-year-old man is fighting for his life after being attacked at an Upper West Side ATM Sunday.

It happened at a Citibank at 96th Street at around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was at the ATM when he was approached from behind, punched in the head and robbed.

The victim was rushed to the Mount Sinai Hospital, where he remains in “extremely critical” condition, police said.

The suspect is described as 45-50 years old, approximately 5’9″, 150 pounds, wearing a blue cap, large headphones and carrying an umbrella.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to CRIMES (274637) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.