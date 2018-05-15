NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – North Korea says the United States should carefully consider the fate of the North Korea-US summit, set for June 12 in Singapore, in view of what it calls “provocative military disturbances.”

The warning comes with word that the North has suspended talks with South Korea because of a joint military drill conducted by South Korea and the US, reports CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

“It appears the warning took the state department by surprise,” said Heather Nauert.

On another diplomatic front, today the us was backing Israel in the United Nations Security Council.

“No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has,” said US Ambassador to the UN Nikii Haley.

Haley said Israel was justified because it was defending itself from violence on the border with Gaza yesterday.

“Those who suggest the Gaza violence is about the location of the US embassy are sorely mistaken rather the violence come from those who reject the state of Israel in any location,” said Haley.

Yesterday the United States officially moved it embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

At the same time, violence exploded on the Gaza border. Members of the Israeli Defense force, or IDF, opened fire, killing dozens.

Today Palestinians in Gaza held funerals for people caught up in the bloodshed.

“It is outrageous to have in one day 61 Palestinians, 3000 inured

yet the Security Concil continues to be paralyzed, that is unacceptable this is outrageous and it cannot be continue to be that way,” said Riyaud Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the UN.

But Israel says it had no choice in order to stop a continuing onslaught it says is orchestrated by Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

“When you have thousands of people with explosives with Molotov cocktails, coming to our fence, the goal of the IDF is to protect the fence,” said Danny Danon, Israeli Permanent representative to the UN. “That is what is expected that is what we will continue to do.”