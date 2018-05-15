NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are searching for a suspect in connection with a violent robbery that was caught on surveillance video in the Bronx.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. last Thursday on Wheeler Avenue in Soundview.

Police said the suspect first got into a verbal dispute with a 49-year-old man. The suspect then punched, slapped and the kicked the man while he was on the ground, authorities said.

The suspect then grabbed the victim’s wallet and took off, police said. The victim was treated for minor injuries to his face at an area hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a black man who was about 40 years old, 5’7″ tall and 185 pounds who was wearing a black baseball hat, a red plaid shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.