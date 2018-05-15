NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says a man impersonating a police officer robbed a visually impaired man who trying to navigate a busy subway station.

Police say the suspect offered to help the 64-year-old man while he was walking through the 34th Street station along the E line.

Authorities say the legally blind man was underground around 4:30 p.m. Monday when a man approached him, identifying himself as a helpful officer. But instead, that man was posing as police, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports.

The NYPD says he offered to help the visually impaired victim through a turnstile, which he did, while also stealing the man’s wallet with $85 in cash and some cards inside. Police say the suspect then took off.

There are security cameras and police have recovered surveillance video, but they have not released it yet, Duddridge reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.