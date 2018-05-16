By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Some rain and drizzle are expected through this afternoon, so be sure to have the umbrella. And don’t expect the 80s we saw yesterday — just the 60s.

More rain and drizzle are expected around the area tonight. It will remain on the cool side, too, with temps falling into the upper 50s.

We’re on the fringe tomorrow as the leading edge of rain tries to sag south. Even so, we’re leaving in a fairly good chance, so keep that umbrella handy. The thinking now is the thinning of the clouds will warm us into the low 70s or so.

As for Friday, it’s looking wetter with temps falling a bit below normal again.