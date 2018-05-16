By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

nu tu tri state travel 21 5/16 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines

Some rain and drizzle are expected through this afternoon, so be sure to have the umbrella. And don’t expect the 80s we saw yesterday — just the 60s.

nu tu temperature trend 5/16 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines

More rain and drizzle are expected around the area tonight. It will remain on the cool side, too, with temps falling into the upper 50s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app10 5/16 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’re on the fringe tomorrow as the leading edge of rain tries to sag south. Even so, we’re leaving in a fairly good chance, so keep that umbrella handy. The thinking now is the thinning of the clouds will warm us into the low 70s or so.

As for Friday, it’s looking wetter with temps falling a bit below normal again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch