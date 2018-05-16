WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thousands of customers are without power Wednesday in Connecticut after severe storms pounded the state.

Cell phone video showed Tuesday’s dangerous winds bending and breaking trees in Danbury. A man living near Candlewood Lake was killed when a tree came down right on top of him.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said witness Ralph Nero. “I don’t know what I would have done, maybe jump under a car.”

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said a teenager also suffered serious injuries when he was hit by the roof of a dugout on a baseball field.

Connecticut officials also said a man was killed Tuesday when a tree fell on his truck in New Fairfield.

The Brookfield Police Department said on its Facebook page that First Selectman Steve Dunn had “declared a town disaster.”

Schools in Brookfield, Danbury and other towns announced they would be closed on Wednesday due to storm damage.

