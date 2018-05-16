NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Just because you’re not invited to the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this Saturday doesn’t mean you can’t look like royalty.

CBS New York created a Facebook camera effect so you can look like you’ve been crowned a royal king or queen. Here’s how to find and use it:

First, Like our page on Facebook.com/CBSNewYork.

Go to cbsnewyork.com/cbsroyalviewer on your phone, OR,

Log into your Facebook Page on your smartphone.

Swipe right to open your Facebook camera (make sure the lens is facing you!)

Click on the magic wand icon to the left of the camera button.

Swipe right to find our royal crown filter (it’s the large crown with the Union Jack border)

Pose and click! Only those who are worthy shall wear a crown. (And by that we mean make sure everyone’s face is close to the center of the photo.)

Don’t forget to tag CBSNewYork in your selfie by adding the “@” sign to your text on Facebook.

Congratulations, and long may you reign in your happily ever after! We can’t wait to see your best royal selfies!