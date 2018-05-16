NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Just because you’re not invited to the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this Saturday doesn’t mean you can’t look like royalty.
CBS New York created a Facebook camera effect so you can look like you’ve been crowned a royal king or queen. Here’s how to find and use it:
- First, Like our page on Facebook.com/CBSNewYork.
- Go to cbsnewyork.com/cbsroyalviewer on your phone, OR,
- Log into your Facebook Page on your smartphone.
- Swipe right to open your Facebook camera (make sure the lens is facing you!)
- Click on the magic wand icon to the left of the camera button.
- Swipe right to find our royal crown filter (it’s the large crown with the Union Jack border)
- Pose and click! Only those who are worthy shall wear a crown. (And by that we mean make sure everyone’s face is close to the center of the photo.)
Don’t forget to tag CBSNewYork in your selfie by adding the “@” sign to your text on Facebook.
Congratulations, and long may you reign in your happily ever after! We can’t wait to see your best royal selfies!