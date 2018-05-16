WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – We’re learning more about the meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and a group of Russians at Trump Tower, which is now part of Robert Mueller’s probe.

Newly released transcripts show the Russians promised dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

WEB EXTRA: Read The Transcripts

Wednesday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee released thousands of pages of documents connected to its investigation into the 2016 meeting at Trump Tower.

The meeting was coordinated in part by an associate of President Donald Trump’s through the Miss Universe pageant.

Transcripts confirm some of what the people involved have already said: That Donald Trump, Jr. was open to receiving dirt on Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign.

Among the documents released: An email sent from a Russian government official to Trump, Jr. offering “official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary Clinton and her dealings with Russia that would be very useful to your father.”

The email went on to say “This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Within 20 minutes, Trump, Jr. responded with an email saying “If it’s what you say, I love it, especially later in the summer.”

Also present in the meeting was Paul Manafort, who was chairman of the Trump Campaign at the time, and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.

Manafort and Kushner declined to be interviewed by the committee, but submitted material relevant to the investigation including notes that Manafort took on his phone. Those notes have since been printed out and included in the released documents.

Wednesday morning, Trump, Jr. responded to the document dump saying “I appreciate the opportunity to have assisted the Judiciary committee in its inquiry. The public can now see that for over five hours I answered every question asked and was candid and forthright with the committee.”

The nature of the “dirt” the Russians had against Clinton was never made clear.

According to the transcript, Trump, Jr. says he did not discuss the meeting with his father.