By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning, the same story continues today… And that story is rain.

Today will be about 10° warmer than Wednesday however showers are still likely specially the first half your day.

As the afternoon presses on start to get a little bit of clearing from New York City and points north.

The rain will be suppressed further south, and things will improve for a little while. This will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 70s.

If you live well north of New York City in Sullivan, Ulster, or Dutchess County, you will have a slightly brighter and milder day then if you live in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Grab the umbrella anyway because rain is still likely.

Same story tonight into tomorrow with fog developing and showers returning to the forecast for a wetter Friday.

Have a great day everybody and stay dry!