Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning, the same story continues today… And that story is rain.

Today will be about 10° warmer than Wednesday however showers are still likely specially the first half your day.

jl rain chances3 5/17 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

As the afternoon presses on start to get a little bit of clearing from New York City and points north.

The rain will be suppressed further south, and things will improve for a little while. This will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 70s.

If you live well north of New York City in Sullivan, Ulster, or Dutchess County, you will have a slightly brighter and milder day then if you live in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Grab the umbrella anyway because rain is still likely.

nu tu 7day auto 11 5/17 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Same story tonight into tomorrow with fog developing and showers returning to the forecast for a wetter Friday.

Have a great day everybody and stay dry!

