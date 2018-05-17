NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Keith Hernandez has been in the New York spotlight for decades.

Now, at the age of 64, he’s found a new audience – all because of his cat.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports, they just look like a grandpa taking a morning stroll with his best little buddy. Hernandez made a discovery: the internet loves cats, especially Hadji.

“Well, I never expected Hadji to become more famous than myself,” he told Overmyer. “He is doing very good, he’s home. He’s got someone there that watches him, takes care of him. He’s getting very spoiled, let’s put it that way.”

You’ll recognize Hernandez if you were a fan of the New York Mets in the 1980s, or if you watch a broadcast on SNY.

He has a childlike playfulness, Overmyer reports. He even played himself on “Seinfeld.”

“I’m Keith Hernandez,” he said on the show, which is the title of his new book and the reason he jumped on Twitter.

He learned how to shoot his own video and post it, but somewhere along the way, he turned the camera on his 15-year-old Bengal cat. Then, we saw the real Hernandez – proud papa.

His videos aren’t revolutionizing social media. They’re just an authentic look at a man who has a soft spot for his cat.

Within five days of releasing the video, his following jumped from zero to 30,000. Now, he’s amassed more than 77,000 followers.

The internet is one giant cat park, because cats are indifferent, emotionless, unconcerned. Felines are simply cool.

“He’s a Bengal, he’s a tiger striped silver. He’s a good boy. He’s handsome,” said Hernandez.

It’s not just a dad joke, these two are #FriendshipGoals.