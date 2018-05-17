WINDSOR, U.K. (CBSNewYork) – Meghan Markle is known for her sculpted jawline and chiseled cheeks.

While she may have great genes, she has also credited her toned face to a very special beauty routine.

Her fans line up for hours to catch a glimpse of the future princess. Part of her appeal, they say, is her effortless beauty.

The 36-year-old clearly has good bone structure, but she’s also credited a specific facial massage for her signature look, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

Developed by famed esthetician Nichola Joss, she uses intense muscle work to sculpt the face – from the inside out.

“Working inside allows me to really address the muscles,” Joss told Bauman. “When you don’t massage… the muscles get heavy and start to fall.”

She said she can retrain those muscles so that over time, they naturally start to lift.

“It becomes stronger,” Joss said. “You can definitely manipulate and change the shape of your face.”

“The American princess has clearly taken care of herself over time,” said dermatologist Dr. Kavita Mariwalla. “You don’t see any fine lines, no crepiness.”

For the rest of us, though, what can we do to try to achieve that effect?

Dr. Mariwalla said there are so many options today in addition to Markle’s favorite facial massage, like botox, for facial contouring.

“Injections of botox here and here will actually make you look thinner,” she said. “It will give you more of an angled shape to your face.”

Another popular procedure uses high intensity ultrasound to tighten the elastic fibers in the skin.

“It will help you get a redefined jawline,” said Dr. Mariwalla. “It will make it look like your cheek bones are higher.”

Then, there’s the hydra-facial. This latest technology can give a leaner look in mere minutes by helping to flush the lymphatic fluids that bloat the face.

“The puffiness has gone substantially from this side to this,” Dr. Mariwalla said.

Finally, clients are lining up for facialates, or Pilates for the face, at Haven Spa.

“It’s like you going to (the) gym,” said Stalina Glot.

Glot, “the personal trainer of faces,” will put your exterior facial muscles in an upward motion to create an instant, lifted appearance, like that of the royal bride-to-be.

“It is possible,” Glot said.

All the experts agree, you can make a difference in the shape of your face over time by doing simple massage under the cheek bones and jawline. For more information, click here.