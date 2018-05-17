NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Meghan Markle has confirmed that her father will not be attending her royal wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry on Saturday.

Kensington Palace released a statement from Markle on Twitter Thursday morning.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” the statement says. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

The details about Thomas Markle’s health issues have not been released by the palace, but TMZ reported that he underwent heart surgery Wednesday to clear a blockage.

Thomas Markle was initially going to walk his daughter down the aisle. But he told TMZ Monday that he did not want to embarrass the royal family or his daughter over several allegedly staged photos that showed him getting ready for the wedding.

He reportedly said his primary reason for doing it was not money and also reportedly said he suffered a heart attack last week.

He later reportedly changed his mind, telling TMZ on Tuesday, “I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle.”

No word on who will be walking Markle down the aisle.