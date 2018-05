MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A dump truck and school bus crashed in Mount Olive Thursday morning.

Multiple injuries have been reported.

The crash took place at around 10:30 a.m. on I-80 westbound near Exit 25 and Route 206.

An image from the scene showed the bus on its side.

I-80, west of Exit 25 – Rte. 206 (Mount Olive) closed in both directions due to vehicle accident. Use alternate routes, use caution. Expect delays. — NJDOT (@NJDOT_info) May 17, 2018

Traffic was shut down on I-80 in both directions near the site of the accident. Click here to check current traffic conditions.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.