NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a person of interest is in custody in connection with two attempted abductions in Brooklyn.

One of the incidents was caught on camera along 7th Avenue last week. Police said the suspect can be seen grabbing the arm of a 10-year-old boy who was walking home with a classmate.

The boy fought back, kicking the man, who then let go and fled the scene.

Police said the same man tried to abduct a different 10-year-old boy on Hamilton Parkway two days earlier.

In that incident, police said he first walked up the boy and asked if he wanted ice cream. When the child refused, police said he grabbed the boy’s book bag. The child got away by attempting to bite the man.