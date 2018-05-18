Morning!

Skies clear to the north for a good portion of the day, but rain sticks around down the shore.

Expect partly sunny skies & temps in the 70s in the Hudson Valley, while the 60s are expected from NYC and areas south.

Skies are partly clear for the first half of the day, but clouds thicken up in the evening and we can expect rain to return overnight. NYC’s High: 60-64°.

Tomorrow is unfortunately a wet day, especially the first half. Saturday’s temps are similar to today’s(lower 60s) and skies try to brighten during the second half.

Have a good one! G