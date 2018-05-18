DORAL, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man shouting about Donald Trump entered the president’s south Florida golf resort early Friday and exchanged fire with police before being arrested, police said.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the Trump-owned Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told news reporters Friday morning that the man who entered the lobby at the resort draped a flag over the counter, fired shots upward at the ceiling and waited for police to arrive.

“The subject came in and removed the flag from the flag pole at the rear of the complex,” Perez said. “He brought it into the hotel lobby and draped it over the counter and began to yell out anti-Trump, President Trump rhetoric.”

Four officers from Doral and one from Miami-Dade quickly encountered him and exchanged gunfire. The man was arrested without further violence.

“You know, these officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel,” he said. “They risked their lives knowing that that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel.”

Perez identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi of Doral. Police were preparing a search warrant to enter Oddi’s house, Perez said. His neighbors were evacuated Friday morning as officers swept the area looking for booby traps, Perez said.

Video footage showed the conscious suspect being wheeled into a hospital on a gurney.

“We don’t know what his intentions were, long-term intentions, but we know what he was trying to do at the time,” Perez said. “It appears he was trying to engage our police officers, some type of ambush-like attack.”

Perez said one officer suffered a broken arm, but otherwise the police were unhurt.

Trump was not at the resort at the time.

Eric Trump, the president’s son and executive vice president of the Trump organization, tweeted early Friday morning, “A huge thank you to the incredible men and women” of the departments, adding that “every day they keep our community safe.”

The U.S. Secret Service says it has agents on the scene and is working with other law enforcement.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.

The Trump National Doral, which includes several buildings for lodging and an expansive clubhouse, is among the largest hotels in the Miami suburb. It’s about 8 miles from Miami International Airport.

