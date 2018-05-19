NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some British police officers skipped the royal wedding Saturday to come to New York – all for a good cause.

Dozens of cops from across Great Britain took part in the annual half marathon benefiting Joining Against Cancer in Kids, raising money for neuroblastoma cancer research.

The event is held in honor of Jack Brown, who died nine years ago from the disease.

“We brought him to New York to be treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering for some of the novel therapies they had on offer there, and ever since we’ve been serving to carry on raising money in Jack’s legacy,” his father, Richard, said. “In order to bring those therapies forward.”

The officers said they didn’t mind having to miss the royal wedding for the charity run, but they made sure to carry a sign congratulating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their big day.