KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Five people were pulled from the water Friday night after their boat capsized in Monmouth County.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in Sandy Hook Bay near the Keansburg fishing pier.

“It was completely dark, rough water, and they were holding on for dear life. Hypothermia was setting in. It was rough out there,” FDNY Lieutenant Philip Miller said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“If we weren’t there, it would have been a very different situation,” said Miller. “We got there just in time.”