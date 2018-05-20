NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some gun safety advocates are looking to find new solutions following a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday.

New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney joined with advocates and doctors at Lenox Hill Hospital on Saturday to call for more funding for research and asking the Center for Disease Control to take action.

“It’s frustating as a physican to see the limited research in how we can prevent this disease at this public health crises of gun violence killing people who are healthy,” said Dr. Christine Haines.

Gun violence research by the CDC had been prohibited, but a recent spending bill repealed the 22-year-old ban.

The CDC has not indicated when such research may resume.